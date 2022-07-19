FG not sincere about resolving, ending ASUU strike —NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over its inability to sincerely resolve the ongoing strike in the country’s tertiary education.

NLC further said that government disposition regarding the negotiations of the Nimi-briggs Committee shows that the Federal Government was mortally unserious to resolving such a matter as the locking up of public universities for nearly five months.

NLC expressed this view in a press release titled, ‘Federal Government Not Negotiating in Good Faith to Resolve the Crisis in Nigeria’s Public Universities’ and signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Labour Congress is concerned about reports widely disseminated by the media both online and traditional positing that the Federal Government may have rejected its own Nimi-Briggs Committee on the premise of alleged disparity between the pay rise allocated to university teaching staff and the non-teaching staff.

“We wish to posit that the purpose for setting up the Nimi Briggs Committee was to conform with the fundamental principles of the rights of trade unions to collective bargaining as guaranteed by ILO Convention Number 98 which Nigeria has ratified.

“Since the Federal Government decided to set up the Nimi-Briggs Committee to make recommendations on the review of the salaries of workers in Nigeria’s university, the negotiating unions and the Nigeria Labour Congress have been kept in the dark on the report of the Committee. It is, therefore, a shocker for us to read from the media snippets of a report of what is strictly the product of a negotiation between the Federal Government Committee and the concerned trade unions.

“Our first response is to aver that this development gravely betrays and undermines the principle of negotiation in good faith as it manifests crass disrespect by government for trade unions in Nigeria’s universities. Second, the circumstances surrounding the work of the Nimi-Briggs Committee also portrays the disposition of government as mortally unserious unfortunately in such a grievous matter as the locking up of public universities for nearly five months.

“Nigerians would recall that the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Federal Government and the union in the tertiary institutions had expired long before now. Given the free fall of Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, and its continuous devaluation, the need for the review of the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement is public knowledge.”

“It could be recalled that a tripartite plus meeting was convened by the Federal Government on May 12, 2022 at the instance of the Nigeria Labour Congress and well-meaning Nigerians to resolve the crises in our tertiary institutions.

“Negotiations were held and the meeting was adjourned for three weeks to allow the Nimi-Briggs Committee to turn in their report and also to allow NITDA to subject all the proposed payment platforms to integrity test including IPPIS. The committee was asked to conclude its work and report back to the negotiation meeting.

“It was the Federal Government, at the tripartite plus negotiation meeting, that requested that the meeting be adjourned for three weeks to enable the Briggs Committee to submit their report and for integrity test to be conducted on the payment platform proposed by the trade unions. How can government now turn around to blame the unions for the work of a committee they appointed? This was the same way the last committee report on this matter was aborted.

“Given the foregoing and in line with the resolutions of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress which took place on June 30, 2022, we demand the Federal Government should immediately conclude the ongoing negotiation with trade unions in Nigeria’s universities and be prepared to commence implementation of whatever Collective Bargaining Agreement arising therefrom so that public universities in Nigeria can resume normal activities.

“The Federal Government should immediately pay the salaries of striking university workers which had been frozen on the premise of the so-called “no work-no pay” policy especially as recommended by the leaders of Nigeria’s two major faiths.





“We demand that the Federal Government meets these demands in line with the resolutions of the statutory organs of the Congress. All the decisions of the NEC have been activated accordingly with a circular to affiliates and state councils of Nigeria Labour Congress.”