FG needs to check mass exodus of medical personnel ― UNIMEDTH CMD

The Chief Medical Director, the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, Dr Oluwole Ige, has called for urgent measures to check the mass exodus of medical professionals departing the country, saying the government needs to stem the tide of mass exodus.

Ige who expressed concern over the rate at which medical professionals are departing the nation in search of better opportunities abroad said there is an urgent measure to salvage the trend.

Speaking through the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Michael Gbala, during the 2nd induction of physiotherapists who graduated from the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, said, “we are in a very serious situation.”

He advised the 34 newly inductees not to join the bandwagon but should always give a second thought before leaving the shores of the country.

Ige said: “You (inductees) are coming at a time that there is a mass exodus of medical personnel. The university has taken about five years to train you, so Nigerians will be happy to have you around.

“If your lecturers had left, they will not be around to train you. We are in a very serious situation. Except something is done, we might be heading towards a major crisis. I salute those who are still around despite the challenging situation.

“Wherever you may be, ensure to continue to retrain yourselves and be good ambassadors of the institution.”

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olusegun Fatusi who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Clinicals, Prof. Adolphus Loto, advised the inductees to make sure they practice in Nigeria before deciding to travel out of the country.

“It is your right to seek employment anywhere in the world because it is part of the international labour mobility. But my advice is that before you leave, you must get a job here.

“Many cannot come back because there is nothing to fall back on. You have two goals in your career; to solve societal problems and to personal problems.

“Our dear and wonderful inductees, we are proud of you and your achievement so far. The induction programme, as you have been well tutored, is not a mere ceremony.

“It is a critical rite of passage into a new life – the life of professional health workers, and specifically your entry into the distinguished and rewarding profession of physiotherapy.”

