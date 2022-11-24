Presentation of staff of office to Owa of Igbajo, Famodun, Friday

Following the announcement of the Osun APC chairman, Adegbeyoga Famodun as the new monarch of Igbajo land, the presentation of staff of office by the state government will be held on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

In a statement signed on behalf of the Planning Committee, the Oluomo of Igbajoland, Chief Sunday Akere said the event is expected to be attended by royal fathers, leading officials of the state government, political party members and eminent personalities across the length and breadth of the state.

According to the statement, the event is scheduled to hold at the Palace Square Igbajo by 12.00 noon.

It will be recalled that the state executive council at its meeting last Monday ratified the selection of Oba Adegboyega Famodun by the kingmakers from Igbajo and he was subsequently installed on Tuesday morning after undergoing all the traditional rites associated with the position.

Oba Adegboyega Famodun from the Gbeleru section of Owa Oke Ruling Houses succeeds the late Oba Engr. Olufemi Fasade joined his ancestors on the 23rd of December, 2020.

“Before his selection as the Owa of Igbajoland Oba Adegboyega Famodun was the State Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State. An erudite politician that is versed in the history and tradition of the Yoruba nation, Oba Adegboyega Famodun has travelled to several parts of the world and is prepared to bring his vast knowledge and experience to bear in the development of Igbajo, the citadel of the brave.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday the Osun state Chairman, Interparty Advisory Council, (IPAC), Wale Adebayo felicitated Famodun .

Adebayo noted that Famodun who is a proficient politician will use his experience as a politician to facilitate more development in the Igbajo town

“On behalf of members of Osun IPAC members I congratulate you on your emergence as Owa of Igbajo, we are clearly assured that your emergence will lead to more development in the Igbajo town and I pray God to bless your reign as you would be presented the staff of office today “, the statement read.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Presentation of staff office to Owa of Igbajo, Famodun, today