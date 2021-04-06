FG moves to avert ASUP strike, calls for emergency meeting

By Clement Idoko | Abuja 
ASUU, Ngige, No end in sight
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige

THE Federal Government has invited the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to an emergency meeting, following the threat by the union to embark on strike. 

The emergency meeting, called at the instance of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, is to hold today at 11:00 a.m. in the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. 

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Monday, quoted the minister as saying that the meeting was intended to nip the strike in the bud. ASUP has issued a notice of strike over what the union described as the refusal of government to implement some of the agreements it entered into with the union

