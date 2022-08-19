FG lauds NDIC for consistent remittance of operating surplus

The federal government has commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for its consistency in remitting 80 per cent operational surplus to the consolidated revenue fund of the government.

Also, it noted that over the years, the NDIC has become an important component of the nation’s financial safety net and at the forefront of activities that promote financial system stability through its contribution to financial inclusion and other economic policies of the government.

The commendation was given by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed at the inauguration of the executive director (Corporate Services) of the NDIC, Mrs Emily Chidinma Osuji, on Thursday, in Abuja.

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

The federal government is experiencing difficulties with most MDAs in complying with the remittance of 80 per cent of their operating surplus into the consolidated revenue fund as required by the fiscal responsibility act.

The minister tasked the board and management of the corporation to liaise with the National Assembly and facilitate the amendment of the NDIC Act 2006 which borders on the Banks and other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to once again draw the attention of the members of the board and management to some of the issues which were highlighted at the inauguration of the managing director and the executive director (Operations) on 11th March 2021 which are as follows: to liaise with the National Assembly to facilitate the amendment of the NDIC Act 2006.

In her remark, NDIC board chairman, Mrs Ronke Sokefun commended the minister for bringing gender balance into NDIC operations.

She pledged to take the corporation to the highest level by assuring the minister of an improved remittance of operating surplus into the consolidated revenue fund.





Responding, the NDIC executive director (Corporate Services), Mrs Osuji thanked the minister for the opportunity and pledged to key into the vision of the corporation.

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed, the managing director of NDIC, Alhaji Bello Hassan and other directors of the corporation were present at the inauguration ceremony.