Insecurity: Bauchi FRSC apprehend 77 unregistered motorcycles

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has apprehended 77 motorcycles as it declared a total clampdown on unregistered motorcycles in the state in line with the directive given by the Federal Government as a way of curbing insecurity.

The taskforce operations commenced on Thursday as it mounted roadblocks across roads in major cities of the state, particularly in the Bauchi metropolis where it apprehended the defaulting motorcycles.

The joint operations included the personnel of NPF and NSCDC while the FRSC Command Public Enlightenment Desk was in full operations as offenders were properly educated and guided.

The motoring public applauded the operations as the process was hitch-free and will be sustained on Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week until sanity is restored in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with other uniformed security agencies in the implementation of the directive to apprehend all unregistered motorcycles in the state.

Consequently, the Sector Command of the FRSC met with leaders of the State Association of Motorcycle Riders in Bauchi State on the directives on unregistered motorcycles in the State.

The meeting was following the directives from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on the security threat associated with the issue of unregistered motorcycles across the country.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi after he welcomed the Association leaders to the meeting also used the medium to congratulate them on the recent lifting of the band on Okada business in Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander however advised them to be law abiding and ensure peaceful working relationships among all security agencies and other major stakeholders in the Road Transport industry in Bauchi State.

He then informed them that the FRSC remains the only leading agency in road traffic administration and management in sub-Saharan Africa considering what it has achieved in that direction since it was established.

Yusuf Abdullahi assured that the FRSC will provide an enabling atmosphere for them to carry out their business without many challenges provided they maintained cordial working relationships with the personnel on the roads.

During the interactive session, Engr Saminu who is the Chairman of the Association advocated for wider publicity in order to broaden awareness among the motoring public against insecurity.

On his own part, Umar Musa requested detail on the possible transfer of a national driver’s license (NDL) to a second rider in case he released his motorcycle to his friend.

He was promptly informed and educated that a friend is not skilful to drive without a driver’s license just as the NDL cannot be transferred to another person no matter the close relationship.





The leaders of the association at the end expressed their appreciation for the cordial relationship they and their members are enjoying with the corps.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE