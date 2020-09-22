FG inaugurates taskforce to recover unpaid revenues from lottery operators

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a ministerial taskforce to recover unpaid revenues from lottery operators and permit holders from 2015 till date.

The 11-man taskforce, saddled with the responsibility of determining amount being owed the government by the operators and holders from 2015 to 2020 and facilitate immediate recovery of same to government coffers, was inaugurated by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

In his remarks, while inaugurating the taskforce, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr William Alo, the minister stated that from his various consultations with industry stakeholders, he was less than satisfied with his findings.

According to him, revenues collections from lottery and gaming transactions were poor, resulting in significant losses to the government.

Akume said despite an appeal to operators to increase their efforts paying what they owe the government, statutory returns continued to be poor or non-existent.

“Since my assumption at the ministry, I have had ample opportunity to consult with industry stakeholders. I have been less than satisfied with my findings.

“It is clear that historic revenues collections from lottery and gaming transactions have underperformed resulting in significant losses to the government.

“Despite my earlier appeal for the increased effort by operators to pay what they owe, statutory returns continue to be poor or non-existent,” Senator Akume said.

This, the minister said, had to stop given the current economic climate in the country, adding that government was left with no other option than to take definitive measures to recover the unpaid revenues.

“Given our current economic climate, definitive measures must be taken.

“In this regard, I hereby inaugurate this ministerial task force and charge them to determine what funds are owed to the government from 2015 to 2020 and facilitate their immediate recovery such funds to government coffers.”

The taskforce, according to the minister, had two months to complete its work.

Members of the taskforce include the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila; the Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, Mr Bello Maigari; Mr Ikechukwu Odunna and Dr (Mrs) Stella Maduka.

Others are Mr Simon Tyungu; representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Police Force and Mr Jude Ughwujabo, who serves as secretary.

