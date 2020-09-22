A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has congratulated Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election.

The elder statesman, who is the first executive governor of the state, said the outcome of the Saturday election proved that egocentric politicking could be overcome.

Odigie-Oyegun, it would be recalled, had stayed aloof while the electioneering campaign lasted and only issued a statement a few days to the election, urging the people to vote their conscience.

“Please accept my deepest congratulations, Mr Governor on your re-election as governor of our great Edo State. You and your exemplary deputy have shown that with good work and principled leadership, the ills of overbearing and egocentric politicking in our nation can be overcome,” the statement read.

Chief Odigie-Oyegunnoted that the Governor Obaseki’s “very significant victory marks a watershed in Edo and indeed Nigerian politics and so places additional responsibilities on your shoulders.

“I wish you and your deputy four more years of inspired and productive leadership of our people who have reposed so much confidence in you,” Odigie-Oyegun added.

Meanwhile, Godwin Obaseki has approved the resumption of primary and secondary schools for the 2020/2021 academic session on Monday, September 28, 2020, across the state.

Announcing the resumption in a statement issued on Tuesday, Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, said that in order to observe the social/physical distancing safety protocol in the classrooms, secondary schools are to operate according to the following schedule: JSS 1-3 between 8 am -11 am, while SSS 1-3 will be between 12 pm-3 pm.

Ijegbai said parents and guardians are expected to provide face masks for their children and wards in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), adding, “school heads and proprietors are to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol guidelines and collect copies of the 2020/21 academic calendar from the office of the Chief Inspectors of Education in the 18 Local Government Areas.”

He added that sale of forms for an examination into the six model schools is still on, while the entrance examination has been moved from September 26th to October 3rd 2020.

