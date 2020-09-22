The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has that it is been grief-stricken over the death of the highly revered Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Shehu Idris, describing it as an irreparable national loss.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja, on Tuesday, the party described the late emir as an extraordinary and exceptionally loved monarch, who served his people with utmost dedication and spent his life in the pursuit of their happiness as well as the wellbeing and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

“The late Emir of Zazzau was a selfless leader and outstanding nationalist, who made immeasurable sacrifices in his relentless roles towards the development and stability of our dear nation, and demonstrated that the essence of statesmanship is in employing its values to the advantage of others rather than the self,” the statement maintained.

The PDP called on the Federal Government to take steps to further immortalize the late emir, including naming a national monument after him.

The party commiserated with Governor Nasir el-Rufai and the government of Kaduna state; the family of the departed emir as well as the people of the Zazzau Emirate and prayed the Almighty Allah to console them and grant the faithful departed eternal rest.

