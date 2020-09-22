The Department of Development Control (DDC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, demolished over 1000 makeshift houses allegedly built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors.

DDC Director, Muktar Galadima, who led the team to demolish the over 1000 makeshift houses, also announced that about 2,400 shanties would be demolished at the end of the exercise,

According to him, the department had cleared over 1000 shanties made up of batchers and sacks, and the exercise is ongoing until the city centre is free of hoodlums.

He said apart from security threats to Abuja, the shanties were becoming serious environmental hazard within the railway corridors and it must not be allowed to continue, insisting that the exercise would be sustained with weekly monitoring to ensure that the hoodlums do not reassemble.

“This is in continuation of the implementation of the FCT mandate of the next level by ensuring that we checkmate the issue of security challenges as well as bringing orderliness and sanitation to the nation’s capital city environment.

“We had series of consultation with them, because in the spirit of the current administration, we don’t just move in, we to do some engagement and consultation, so that the people would be fully aware. And that’s what we have done with the community here.

“We are going to make some investigations, so as to know what is the land is meant for, is it allocated, but if it’s not allocated to anyone, what is the intention of the FCTA over this land, then we can tell the relevant authorities or department to take over and do what is necessary.

“We are going to sustain the effort because we are not going to abandon the place, that is why in the next two weeks, we will come back, and if we discover that they are back to the place, we will come and do what is necessary,” he vowed.

Also speaking, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah said that the place was growing too fast and had certainly become notorious for rape and other crimes.

“From my own assessment, what will eventually go here will be about 2,400, because even as at today, the bulldozers are still working,” he stated.

