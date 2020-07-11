FG determined to end banditry ― Defence minister
President Muhammad Buhari has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to support the military to end banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.
The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) gave the assurance on Saturday during the closing of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2020, held at Army Super Camp in Faskari town, Katsina State.
“President Buhari will ensure that all presidential obligations required by the armed forces are provided.
“We will continue to demonstrate political will and determination towards ensuring that insurgency and criminality are totally eradicated in our dear country.”
The minister congratulated the Nigerian Army on its 157 years anniversary and tasked them to continue the onslaught against criminal activities.
In his remark, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, explained that Nigerian Army has redoubled its effort in the fight to eliminate banditry in Nigeria.
“We are fully committed to flushing out bandits in all parts of the country. I want to use this opportunity to once again solicit the cooperation and goodwill of all well-meaning Nigerians.”
During the ceremony, seven officers and nine soldiers received the COAS award for their gallantry and professional competence in their primary assignment.
