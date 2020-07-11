Tell Babalakin not to come to UNILAG, ASUU asks minister, NUC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch, Akoka, has asked the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, to prevail on the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Dr Wale Babalakin, not to enter the university premises let alone hold his planned council meeting.

The union said this in a statement signed by its chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to the union, Babalakin has summoned a council meeting of the university for between July 15th and 17th, but a vote of no confidence that has been passed on him by the union since the indefinite postponement of the university’s convocation ceremonies due to his role early this year subsists.

“So, because he has not been forgiven yet by the congress, he should not enter UNILAG as his presence may rupture the long-cherished peace and tranquillity on campus.

“But if he ignores this advice, he should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order that such action may cause.”

The union, however, pointed out that it had fully mobilised and put on alert all its members to take joint action if he is seen on campus.