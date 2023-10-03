The Federal Government has called for stronger and more coordinated responses and approaches to the issue of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in view of its danger to the lives of women and girls.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), made the call in Abuja on Tuesday while addressing a high-level engagement with states on promoting the rule of law, access to justice and enhancing criminal justice pathway to addressing violence against women and girls.

Represented by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the AGF said the problem of SGBV has continued to dominate national and global discussions because of its prevalence and difficulties in detecting and prosecuting most offenders.

The AGF said SGBV are mostly state offences, which are predominantly committed in communities within the states and added, however, that the Federal Government remains committed to the implementation of its obligation under the convention on the elimination and discrimination against women and other international human rights instrument as well as national laws prohibiting incidences of SGBV.

The Justice Minister said his ministry is currently reviewing the national policy on justice 2007 to encapsulate SGBV matters and provide a sustainable framework for addressing the problem and stressed the need for investigative, prosecutorial and adjudicatory capacities to keep pace with developments and evolving patterns and forms of SGBV.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohaneye, berated the Police for how they handle SGBV cases and said, enough is enough with the poor handling of SGBV cases by the Police.

According to her, Nigeria needs to change the narrative in the fight against SGBV against women and girls She added that, as at October 2, 2023, there are 24, 720 reported cases of SGBV across the 36 states and FCT, with 975 lives lost as a result of the violence against women and girls across the country without getting justice.

She added that 1,505 of the cases are closed either at the community level, by family, religious/traditional leaders or by survivors themselves due to fear and intimidation without getting justice, even as she said 8,540 of the SGBV cases are still pending either at the Police station or in the court, with 306 perpetrators convicted and sentenced within the last four years.

The Minister advocated for the creation of mobile courts to handle cases of female genital mutilation, saying, “In Nigeria today, women and girls are faced with different kinds of violence, ranging from sexual violence, domestic, physical, psychological violence, cyberbullying, forced marriage and sex exploitation to trafficking.

“All these issues, if unchecked, pose a serious threat to economic development and the social cohesion of the country”, she said and lamented that most times, the rapist goes free because of delays in justice and even accessing the courts.

“Most times too, Police is compromised, and justice denied, most times people discourage victims from reporting with sentiments and stigmatization”.

The resident representative of the UNDP in Nigeria, in a message through the Senior Chief Adviser, rule of law and access to Justice, Mr Simon Ridley, said the rule of law is essential for sustainable development and peace as it protects the rights of all the people, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or religion.

According to Ridley, the rule of law plays an important role in preventing and responding to gender-based violence, and it also ensures that perpetrators are held accountable and that victims have access to Justice and support services.

In his goodwill message, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, said the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is fully committed to the fight against SGBV against women and girls, adding that the NPF has zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

He promised that perpetrators of SGBV will be held accountable and brought to book and will ensure that victims get justice in prosecuting perpetrators of SGBV against women and girls.

Egbetokun, in a message to the meeting, said the Police is currently reviewing its gender policy, which will soon be presented to the general public before the end of this year.

The Police, he said, is fully prepared to deal with the issues of SGBV and added that the Force is ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against gender-based violence.

