The Federal Government (FG) has approved the establishment of SIM swap centres by Mobile Network Operators Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

Also, approval was given for the extension of the tenure of NIN Enrolment Agent Licenses for MNOs from 1 to 5 years in consideration of their satisfactory performance, subject to continuous monitoring.

A statement was issued, on Wednesday, by the spokesperson, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Kayode Adegoke.

It said the development came from the resolution from the Ministerial Task Force review meeting on the NIN-SIM registration.

According to the Commission, this is an effort to simplify the enrolment process for Nigerians and legal residents.

“The Technical Committee was mandated to complete the development of a new SIM issuance strategy that cannot be compromised.

“This will ensure that there is no repeat of the past process that was compromised through pre-registration by some agents,” it said.

Similarly, a Multi-Sectoral Adhoc Committee was tasked to immediately complete the review of the processes for new SIM activations for legal residents staying in Nigeria for less than 24 months.

“The membership of the Committee was drawn from NCC, NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON),” it added.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG approves establishment of SIM swap centres by mobile network operators

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…FG approves establishment of sim-swap centres by mobile network operators