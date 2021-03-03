Gunmen kill six policemen, one soldier in Cross River, cart away arms

Tragedy struck in Cross River State in the early hours of Wednesday as gunmen killed six policemen and a soldier at two checkpoints located at Ofatura and Onyadama communities in Obubra Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen equally made away with the arms of the slain security personnel, raising security concerns in the state, where barely a week ago, four other policemen were equally killed in the same manner.

Tribune Online gathered that among the dead police officers at Onyadama was one Inspector Best Okereke, a native of Imabana community in neighbouring Abi Local Government Area.

The soldier victim, it was further gathered, was shot in the hand at another checkpoint and died hours later.

The killings of the six security men occurred barely a week after four policemen were killed at Idundu axis of Calabar, the state capital.

An eyewitness told reporters that the gunmen, driving a Toyota Sienna, opened fire at the policemen who were on at Onyadama and killed four of them on the spot.

The same gang was said to have driven down to Ofatura, where some other armed personnel mounted a checkpoint, shooting sporadically and killed two policemen, while others took to their heels.

Cross River State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incidents, said that the command was trying to ascertain what really happened and promised to get back to newsmen.

