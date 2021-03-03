BREAKING: Gombe governor appoints new Mai Tangle

After weeks of agitation which had led to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties, Gombe State Government has announced the appointment of a new Mai Tangale, Malam Danladi Dunusi Maiyamba.

A statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs) Government House contained that, “In exercise of the powers vested in him under the Gombe state Chieftaincy Law, 2020 and based on the recommendation of the Kingmakers of the Tangale Chiefdom, the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the Mai Tangle.”

The Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo conveyed the Governor’s approval and presented the appointment later to the new Mai Tangle in Poshiya, Billiri, on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the appointment of Malam Danladi Maiyamba was informed by his personal qualities and suitability.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the chairperson, Billiri Local Government Council, nine kingmakers of the Billiri Chiefdom, members of the traditional council and other functionaries.

Meanwhile, the presentation of staff of office will be done in due course.