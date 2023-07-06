Federal University Dutse in Jigawa State has today matriculated 4493 students from both the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Direct Entry (DE) for the 2021/2022 season.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdulkareem Saboda Muhammad, stated that the number of admitted students represents 19 per cent of the applicants seeking admission to the institution.

Professor Abdulkareem Sabo Muhammad explained that “2021/2022 combined admission is particularly challenging because of the large number of applicants received with only a limited quota to admit.”

According to the Vice Chancellor, “Federal University Dutse received a total of 23,951 applications for admission into various programs with an allowable admission quota of 4493 (19 per cent) of the total applicants.”

He said, “One program that is popular with applicants is MBBS, with 3893 applicants for a quota of only 100 allowed by MDCN to be admitted. I must say that admissions into Federal University have become very competitive over the years due to our level of development and the popularity of our programs, most of which are professional in nature.”

Professor Muhammad noted that for the 2022/2023 session, a total of 4810 candidates were given admission, out of which 3933 students registered out of the quota of 4493.

“It is always a moment of joy, not only for new students but also for parents and guardians, after a keen struggle to secure admission into the program of choice in the University, especially at this period of combined admission which is highly competitive.

I want to congratulate our matriculating students for being among the lucky applicants who gained admission into this University which is currently one of the most preferred universities in this region.”

The VC told the new students that “You would have noticed by now that you have joined a very young, promising, and stable university and therefore expected to act in a manner that is consistent with the peace and stability you met in the university. You must adhere strictly to the matriculation Oath you are about to take. You must restrain yourselves from vices like examination misconduct/malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, fighting, stealing, etc.”

“As a young university, we have our set of rules and regulations that we guard jealously. You must also observe the dress code rules and avoid unnecessary travel.

We have provided basic facilities in your halls of residence for your comfort and relaxation, and the Office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs is always available to guide and support you to make your stay in the university comfortable,” Professor Abdulkareem emphasized.

He directed them to always go to the staff advisers whom they can feel free to consult and a vibrant Student Union Government that they can approach with any problems for possible solutions.

Any student who breaches the set rules and regulations would face appropriate disciplinary measures.

