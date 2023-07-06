Founder of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has condemned and described the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission (EOM) 2023 general elections report as unacceptable.

The Chief Observer of the EU EOM, Barry Andrews, presented its final report on the 2023 general elections in Nigeria at a news conference in Abuja last week, highlighting areas where the Nigerian electoral system should be reformed.

In a statement personally signed by Maharaj Ji on Thursday, he stated that the European Union Electoral Observer report on the 2023 general election was biased, presumptuous, unsubstantiated, absurd, and unacceptable.

The founder of the One Love Family noted that the European Union report should not have come after leaders and presidents of various countries had congratulated the winner of the election, Bola Tinubu.

He added that with very little coverage by the EU electoral mission during the elections across Nigeria, the reports by the mission were based on rumours, hearsay, unverifiable, and unsubstantiated orchestrated social media commentary.

“We receive with dismay and consternation the European Union Electoral Observers report on the 2023 general elections. It was biased, presumptuous, unsubstantiated, absurd, and unacceptable,” Maharaj Ji said.

“The report was in consonance with their desire. The report should not have come when all leaders and various presidents of various countries of the world have congratulated our president, Bola Tinubu, for winning the elections, including the judicial bodies and the Bar Association of Nigeria.

“With the European Union Electoral Observer mission’s very little coverage and monitoring of elections in over 176,000 polling units across Nigeria, the report was based on rumours, hearsay, unverifiable, and unsubstantiated orchestrated social media commentary.

“We want to totally disregard it. It is completely condemnable. It is wrong for them to give any final report when they know that the presidential election petition tribunal is still sitting and on course.

Therefore, they want to pervert the course of justice by coming at this time with a baseless, fraudulent, unsubstantiated report to thwart and influence the verdict of the tribunal. Nigeria is a sovereign nation, and they are not to teach us how to conduct our elections and govern ourselves.

“Democracy has been our system of political administration since the beginning of creation. We have known them to play hide and seek where they have interests.

We, therefore, reiterate and submit that the said European Union report on the 2023 general elections is unacceptable,” the statement reads.

