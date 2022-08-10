Federal Poly Bida optimistic over accreditation of 37 programmes

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, has said the institution has taken necessary steps to ensure the success of the ongoing accreditation of 37 programmes in the institution.

Speaking at a plenary session with over 100 resource persons and officials of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the rector said adequate facilities required for re-accreditation had been put in place.

He, however, requested the resource persons who visited the polytechnic for the re-accreditation to use their wealth of experience to perform the task dutifully.

“It is my pleasure to commend NBTE for putting together a team of seasoned intellectuals for this exercise, while assuring that we are adequately prepared as we cannot afford to disappoint you,” he stated.

Also, the director, academic planning unit of the school, Dr Fashagba Paul Femi, said the re-accreditation exercise would strengthen the institution’s academic standards and position it for better performance through better resources.

Also, NBTE’s Team Leader, Dr Rufai Ibrahim, said: “the exercise is a quality assurance one where experts from various fields are assembled to evaluate the standard of teaching and learning facilities available in the institution.”

On his part, NBTE’s Zonal Director, North- Central, Mallam Salim Salihu, described the re-accreditation exercise as a necessary mechanism to improve the standard and quality of resources required for efficient and effective teaching and learning processes.

