The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Tuesday disclosed that the National Policy on Ageing has been finalized and awaiting Federal Executive Council approval.

Sadiya Farouq who disclosed this during the medical outreach organized for Old Citizens in Abuja to commemorate 2020 International Day for Older Persons, applauded the contribution of Old citizens to national development.

In her address, the Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali explained that “the International Day for Older Persons, is a day to stand against ageism and to promote the development of a society that is hospitable to people of all ages, especially considering the higher risks confronted by older persons during the outbreak of the pandemics.

“We are gathered here today in unison with the global community to demonstrate our unwavering solidarity with our senior citizens to mark the event which expected to hold on every 1st of October, each year and this year’s theme: ‘Pandemics: Do they change how we address age and ageing’.

“The Ministry realizing this has initiated various programmes and activities towards healthy ageing and promoting deliberate policy intervention in partnership with International, Religion and Sub-regional bodies to develop and implement programmes and projects that will ensure the overall well-being of the older persons.”

She explained that the creation of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was another expression of the Government ensuring the protection of life and wellbeing of the Older Persons in line with the Ministry’s mandate.

During the ceremony, the Minister presented a truck of relief materials including 200 bags of 5kg rice, 200 pieces of wrappers, 400 pieces of bathing soap to the Old citizens.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary explained that the Grand Finale of the Ceremony was part of the activities lined up for the celebration of the 2020 International Day of the Older Persons and to mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations and 30th Anniversary of International Day of Older Persons.

He said: “We stand to limit our chances of achieving sustainable human development if we do not make conscious and sustainable efforts to recognize and appreciate the contributions of our Senior Citizens in the socio-economic development of the country.

On her part, Hauwa Umar Jubril disclosed that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has achieved so much in a short period by providing drugs, ambulance and building affordable houses for them is no doubt that life will be made easier for older Persons in the country.