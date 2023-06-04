The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has come out to disclose that it will support the development of bicycle lanes in the provision of arterial and district infrastructures across the Federal Capital City (FCC), Abuja, in furtherance of climate change mitigation and for the comfort of the cyclists.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, gave this assurance over the weekend in Abuja, while flagging-off the 2023 World Bicycle Day, with the theme: “Cycling – A Better Way To Enjoy the City”.

Adesola said the FCT Administration will pay attention to the development of the bicycle lanes already designed in the Abuja Master Plan as it will go a long way to sustain the campaign for climate change by reducing emissions.

He said cycling is a very enjoyable sport and residents will be encouraged to imbibe the culture of using this mode of transportation in the Federal Capital City.

He said: “Cycling can be very intensive as a competitive sport or even for pleasure that you ride to the right and to the left in a very pleasant manner. The benefit of cycling is enormous, because it can improve heartbeat, strengthen the limbs, because of the walkout involved. It is a form of exercise that needs to be promoted.”

Adesola commended the Indian High Commission for its consistent support to Nigerians in organizing this very important event to mark World Bicycle Day as enshrined in the United Nations declaration.

Also speaking at the event, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Shri G. Balasubramanian, said that the Indian High Commission has in the past five years been assisting to organize the World Bicycle Day, which is celebrated on June 3 every year.

The occasion was also attended by the representative of the Corps Marshall General of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC).