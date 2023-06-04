Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has been challenged to demonstrate his loyalty and support for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by physically attending a session of the petition of the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ongoing at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

The challenge was thrown by the Gubernatorial candidate of the party in Kogi State, Sen Dino Melaye while responding to Makinde’s remarks at a one-day retreat for elected officials of the party held in Bauchi over the weekend.

Melaye challenged Makinde to appear at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja as evidence that he is ready for reconciliation having stressed the need for reconciliation in the party aftermath of the outcome of the general elections.

According to him, “I just want to start appreciating the comment of Governor Seyi Makinde this morning, particularly when he said healing starts now and the way to start that healing is now.”

Melaye said, “I will be glad if between now and next week and two weeks that we will be at the Tribunal to see Governor Seyi Makinde walk into the Tribunal venue and down to support the party.”

“Support our candidate and to demonstrate to Nigerians that the healing has started, to demonstrate to the world that PDP is united. That will show that the healing has truly started,” he stressed.

The Gubernatorial candidate added, “And not just Governor Seyi, any of our Governors, it is time for us to take the tribunal seriously. We should not just allow only our lawyers to attend this tribunal.”

He pleaded saying, “Please, if you find yourself in Abuja, you can stroll in and spend 30 minutes, One hour and let the world know that there is a new PDP that is big, that is strong and reliable and we are one indivisible party and we are supporting this tribunal to take over power,”.

Melaye added, “The second thing is that, both members of the NASS, Senators and House of Representatives as well as members of the State Assemblies, I want to beg our Governors, the way you are taking your own cases at the Tribunals seriously, please, take those ones too seriously, take over their Tribunals.”

According to him, “Because, if you are practically involved with those Tribunals, we will win more cases at the Tribunal and our number and strength will increase, especially at the NASS.”