The combined security task team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has impounded 69 commercial vehicles operating in the Federal Capital City (FCC) due to traffic violations.

According to the Administration, the action is in continuation of its efforts to clean the city of illegal operators of commercial vehicles and improve the security of lives and property in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen after the exercise in Abuja on Monday, Director FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abdulateef Bello, disclosed that the Administration will not slow down in its effort to ensure the city is clean of all nuisances, adding that owners of the 69 vehicles.

According to Bello, the vehicles impounded committed various offences ranging from wrong parking, ricketier vehicles, and non-plate numbers used as one chance operators, among others and will be prosecuted by FCT mobile Court sitting in the premises of the Directorate of Road Traffic Service, DRTS.





According to him, three commercial vehicle operators alleged to be a “one-chance” syndicate who were arrested during the exercise would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Director, FCT Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who described indiscipline as a major contributor to the high rate of criminality known as ‘one-chance’, noted that the administration will continue to sensitize road users on the need to effectively make use of the over 40 taxi ranks provided by the FCT Administration in the city centre.

Displaying sharp objects seized from one of the arrested one-chance operators, Secretary Command and Control Unit, FCT Administration, Peter Olumuji, advised road users to make use of the taxi ranks provided by the Administration, noting that the combined security task team of the FCT was working hard to eradicate one chance operations in FCT.

