The Federal Capital Territory Administration has stepped up its efforts to hasten the implementation of the Abuja master plan.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello yesterday, called on strategic stakeholders to evolve ways that will correct grey areas impeding the implementation.

He stated this at the maiden retreat organised for the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Board members and the Executive management committee.

Bello, who was represented by his chief of staff, Bashir Mai-Bornu, called on the officials of the authority and stakeholders to work out modalities that will incorporate key areas that will strengthen the development of the city.

“Abuja has been really rightly described as one of the fastest growing cities in the world just as the FCT is the fastest growing subnational in the country. This translates into more work for the FCDA as you try to cope with the rapid expansion of the city and ever-changing structure and dynamics of the society”

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary FCDA Shehu Ahmad, said despite the challenges of distortion and illegal structures across the territory, efforts are ongoing to meet up with the requirements of developing a nation’s capital.

He described the retreat as an avenue of provoking discussions on how to correct illegalities being faced by the FCDA in meeting up with the Abuja master plan.

“We organised the retreat as a means to sensitize members of the FCDA board as well as the executive management committee with other stakeholders to interact on the issue of Abuja master plan implementation”

Ahmad noted that the retreat will provoke discussions across all areas that needed urgent interventions.

On the significance of the retreat, he said the programme was coming when the new administration is about to come on board, and he said the resolutions will help the stakeholders reappraise issues in context and present a better position.

“We are discussing how and ways to address issues that are in context in developing Abuja, and how to address them, what can we do to salvage the situation, especially by correcting some of the violations.





“The FCDA has not delivered up to its mandate, going by the FCT Act Decree No. 6 of 1976 in pursuit of the dream of our founding fathers to build a befitting capital city – Abuja, that can rank equal among the best in the world. We will continue to explore ways to meet up ”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: 5 prayers Obi seeks in petition against Tinubu’s victory

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the…

OFFCUT: ‘I pay 48k per month for electricity’, Nigerians rank electricity most annoying bill

In an online teaser posted by Tribune Online, which cut across various social media users, Nigerians were asked to mention…

Rema makes Guinness World record with ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian music star, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, has made it to the Guinness World Book of…

How Buhari betrayed me after winning election —Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, was a four-time guber aspirant in…

Saudi Arabia to propose ‘biggest offer ever’ to lure suspended Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer and could be heading to Saudi Arabia in…

Rising ethnic tension between Hausa and Fulani

THE cultural and ethnic melding of Northern Nigeria’s Hausa and the Fulani people is so deep, solabyrinthine, so time-honored, and…