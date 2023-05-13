The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has held its 39th Anniversary Celebration in Abuja with the stakeholders in the security sector calling on the incoming administration and the National Assembly to pay more attention to the security challenges facing the nation in the National interest

Speaking at the 39th Etim Inyang Lecture Anniversary with the theme “Enhancing The Ideals of Community Policing in Nigeria” organized to honour the founder of PCRC, Retired Inspector General of Police, Etim Inyang, the Guest Lecturer, Comrade Yinka Folarin, called on the incoming administration to commit to the business of peace and security of the nation.

According to him, “I will like to use this occasion to call on our political leaders and other influencers to be more committed to the business of security and peace of the country

“Sustainable security and peace are the major ingredients for sustainable development and socio-economic growth. Our incoming National Assembly and other stakeholders should please consider an increment in police funding for better performance”.

He recalled that the late Inspector-General of Police, Etim Inyang, who served between 1984 and 1986, said the police cannot work well without community support.

In his remarks, Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingiyadi, said the 39th Etim Inyang lecture anniversary organized to honour the founder of PCRC, Etim Inyang, was a means of appreciating police contributions to the safety of lives and property, good governance and improved living standard in Nigeria.

According to him, “This event is therefore highly commendable and reassures everyone here present including serving officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, that their commitment and contributions towards tackling crimes and criminalities will not go unrewarded”, he”

Speaking at the occasion, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was represented by Assistant Inpector-General of Police (AIG), Oyeyemi Oyediran, “thanked PCRC for what they are doing for Nigerian Police and Nigerians in general”.

The IGP urged the committee to redouble its efforts because “there is an improvement from what PCRC used to be and what it is now” and pledged to support all the projects of the committee.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Mogaji Olaniyan, said he was lucky to be leading the PCRC at the celebration of its 39th anniversary.

According to him “We now have a permanent site. It was allocated 15 years ago and we were unable to occupy it. That is our birthday cake. We now occupy our permanent site”, he said.





He pointed out that the security of the nation was of great importance as the nation approached the inauguration of the next democratic government.

He expressed the determination of the PCRC to continue to improve the relationship between the community and the police and other security stakeholders.

Also, the Team Lead Police Reform and Transformation Office PORTO, Mr Tunji Lardner, the Special Assistant to Mr President on Research and Strategy, represented by Mrs Zainab said the PCRC 39 Anniversary of PCRC and inauguration of PCRC women’s and youth Committees was a significant milestone for the Police Community Relations Committee PCRC and a testament to PCRC commitment to promoting gender equality and youth empowerment.

According to him, “I will like to take this opportunity to commend you for your vision and leadership in this regard. Your commitment to promoting gender equality and youth empowerment is an inspiration to us all and a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal.”.

Guest Speaker, Chairman Police Service Commission, Retired IGP Solomon Arase delivered a keynote paper presentation on achieving effective and efficient Community Policing gains in Nigeria, its Prospects and challenges,

The PCRC also at the 39th anniversary celebration presented awards of recognition to the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajia Hajara Alkali Usman Baba, Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi, Retired AIG Hamed lliyasu, DIG Abdulmajid Ali DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Ambassador Dr Faruk Maiyama the immediate Past PCRC National Chairman, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King Chairman and CEO Adron Homes and Properties Ltd, Hon Dr Martins Orim Chairman GFO Orim Foundation and Her Excellency Agogo Florence Awhobiwon, the Zinariyan Gwallameji, Bauchi.

