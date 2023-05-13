The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of 18 candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

The list was published on Friday at the INEC office in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the statement released by Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, “The publication will be done in the state headquarters and local government offices in the three states.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and his running mate, Suleiman Abubakar, were among the 18 candidates whose names were published by INEC.

The Kogi governorship list also includes Olayinka Braimoh of the Action Alliance, who is leading the pack with his running mate, Simon Ojone Ogwu.

Other candidates and their running mates on the list include Jimoh Francis Ayo and Ahmed Ibrahim of the Accord Party, Abel Yaba Emmanuel and Abu Moses Felix of the African Action Congress (AAC), Sunday Frank Onoja and Kekere Rahamatas of the All Peoples Party (APP), and Olayinka Braimoh of the ruling party and Action Alliance (AA).

In addition, the list features Dauda Utenwojo and Ologe John Kola of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Arkigofa Musa Abdullazeez and Nweke Benjamin Ikechukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Julius Elupo and Mohammed Yahaya of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Leke Joseph Abejide and Dauda Usman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Other candidates and their running mates on the list include Mohammed Kabir Umar and Eleojo Usman of the Boot Party, Okeme Adejoh and Ocheja Edegbo of the Labour Party (LP), Sirius Bala Abdulgafar and Onoja Ernest Braiwere of the National Reformation Party (NRM), and Dr Abdullahi Bayawo and Sunday Davis Ozomata of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Furthermore, the Young Peoples Party (YPP) will be fielding Omale Samson Agada, who will be contesting alongside Suleiman Abubakar, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, Suleiman Taiye Fatimah, has Oluwole Mathew as running mate.

Musa Salihu Mubarak and Tanimu Idris will be representing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Jimoh Sheik Ibrahim and Ajodo Damian Monday will be running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), while Senator Melaye Daniel Dino and Mohammed Deen Habibat will be representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

