FCTA dismantles illegal structures at Katampe Extension, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on Tuesday, called on all illegal shanties, shops, okada owners in the notorious Durumi area, to start parking because there is going to be a massive clean-up exercise in the area.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, revealed this while speaking to journalists when he led his team to dismantle illegal structures in Karasana area of Abuja.

He said the clean-up will be a massive one that would involve all the security agencies in Abuja, AEPB, FEMA, Security Department, Development Control, etc.

He added that the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello, has already given a matching order at the recent FCT Executive meeting, for the massive cleanup of the notorious Durumi area.

Attah said; “The biggest area is Durumi community, Durumi has so many barchers, shanties, monkey villages and the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello, at the recent FCT executive meeting have given a matching order that all forms of dangerous illegalities around Durumi shanties, barchers, shops, all activities involving illegal okada operation, cashew forest, in that area should be removed.

“It will be a massive operation that will involve the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, Development Control, Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTs, Security Department and all security agencies will be involved in this massive operation. It has been discovered that Durumi has extreme illegality, especially around Area 1 and it is extending to Mabushi axis. There is a massive cleanup coming to Durumi soon.

Attah explained, “It would be a full massive clean-up in Durumi, we will clean the whole Durumi, many persons that are calling themselves Internally Displaced Person, IDP, when they are not, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, will be coming in to identify them. The Minister is keen to clean up and rid Durumi of criminalities. Everyone that has barchers, monkey villages, shanties, and those that are built with nylon and plastic bags should start moving now.

“FCTA is coming massively to clean Durumi community and they should be ready. So that Durumi would be safe for everyone around. If they choose not to move the machine will move them. We will keep on coming to remove all illegalities in Abuja. We are still going to Kado, Utako areas, it is a daily continuous work.”

On Karasana, he said it was a continuation of the removal of illegal shops and shanties since last week.