FCT to host book launch on financial auditing

A book, Risk-Based Approach to Financial Auditing, will be launched on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Shehu Must Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, by 3 pm.

It is written by the Director, Audit, Office of the Auditor General for the Federation, Mr Wasiu Dolamu Akindele.

Speaking on the motivation for the writing of the book, Akindele said, “One of my greatest wishes in life is to add value to those whose paths cross mine. Over the years, I have acquired knowledge and garnered cognate experience both from the private and public sectors of the economy as an accountant and an auditor. The knowledge and experience, I believe, will be useful to those involved in auditing. So, this book is intended to be an addition to the body of knowledge in the field so that the practice can advance.”

Dignitaries expected at the launch include Dr Tukur Bello Ingawa, chairman; Princess Odulate Iyabode, chairlady; and Adolphus Aghughu, Auditor General of the Federation and father of the day, with Dr Folashade Esan, Head of Service of the Federation as the mother of the day.

Former governor, Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amos is the chief launcher and Oluwole Oke, Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, House of Representatives is the co-launcher.

Akindele joined the Federal Civil Service in 1992. He is a Fellow of Certified National Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation and Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria. He is a Certified Member of the Computer Forensics Institute, Nigeria.

Akindele has held various positions and made working travels to countries like the UK, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Spain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Ghana, Mali, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and the Niger Republic.

He is also the author of “Questions and Answers on Public Sector Accounting & Auditing” and “Rapid Success in Mathematics for SSS and JAMB Students.”

