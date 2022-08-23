5 ways to maintain and sustain friendships

Having friends around for a long time takes extra effort, especially when you are an introvert.

Maintaining a long term relationship with friends and family takes intentionality if you are someone who values and desires your space a lot.

You need to also remember that no one is an island. This means that no one can stand on their own without having people around them sooner or later.

Sustaining and maintaining friendship requires commitment, intentionality, respect, and trust. However, there are various ways to keep and maintain your relationship with your friends.

1. Make time to bond with them

If you are a busy person, having friends around might be hard. This is because you have little or no time to bond with your friends. This must have cost you a lot of friendships.

It is necessary to take intentional actions, go on fun trips, to the cinema, a picnic or vacations to communicate more. Spend more time with them.

2. Respect their boundaries

As friends, it is important that you set boundaries and also respect each other’s boundaries. This is very critical to maintaining a great friendship. Know when to refrain from their matters and when to step in.

Calling your friends of the opposite sex at odd hours could be you stepping outside your boundary. No matter how close you are, there are some landmarks you shouldn’t cross to maintain a good relationship.

You should also set boundaries for your friends so there won’t be friction between you. Let them know your schedule and why you wouldn’t be replying to their texts or returning their calls.

3. Reach out to them often

Checking up on your friends consistently is a way to sustain and maintain your relationship with them. Calling them, sending texts, and reminding them of how much they mean to you keeps the flow between you.

4. Come through for them in their low state





Generally, a friend is known during difficult times. This is because it is rare to find someone who will stand by you through thick and thin.

You can build a good friendship by standing and coming through for your friends in their weakest state.

This shows how much you care about them.

5. Communicate often

Effective communication is a type of communication where there is a speaker and an active listener. Communication is a two way street. Try as much as possible to listen effectively without being distracted or trying to interrupt your friend while speaking.

Best friends are those who listen deeply and communicate mindfully. Know when to speak and how you utter those words.

6. Learn how to keep secrets

Nobody would want to be friends with someone who leaks every little secret or gossip about them. Healthy friendships are built on trust. The confidence that you can tell your friends things and deep secrets about you without hearing it somewhere else from various people.

