Police arrest 2 for allegedly hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command have intercepted a trailer load of 270 cartons of cigarettes being hijacked and diverted by the suspected hoodlums at Ibadan end of Lagos expressway, Tollgate in Oluyole local government area.
The suspects, UMARU SUNDAY ‘M’ and ITOH JOHN ‘ were caught in Possession of (150)One Hundred and Fifty cartons of cigarettes while their accomplice Peju Okanlawon was caught with One Hundred and Twenty Cartons of the Cigarette in Lagos State.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso disclosed in a statement that the suspects confessed to having assisted the hijackers to move the diverted goods to their criminal receivers in Ibadan where they were arrested.
Preliminary investigation, according to the Police report revealed that the hijacked truck and the goods belong to a Tobacco Company located in Ibadan and the management of the company has confirmed the missing consignment.
