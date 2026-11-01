FCSC reaffirms commitment to merit-based recruitment

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to merit-based recruitment, professionalism, and institutional collaboration as the 45th Annual National Council of Civil Service Commissions of the Federation commenced in Asaba, Delta.

Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ibraheem Zakariyya, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, noting that this year’s meeting is expected to further strengthen inter-Commission cooperation and provide an avenue for advancing shared priorities towards building a more effective and result-oriented Nigerian Civil Service.

He disclosed that the five-day meeting began with the arrival of the advance party of the FCSC at the headquarters of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, where the delegation was received by the Permanent Secretary of the host commission, Mr Fredrick Yoro.

Yoro, who welcomed the delegation on behalf of the host commission, expressed appreciation for their safe arrival and emphasised the importance of effective communication and coordination among participants to ensure smooth logistical arrangements and a successful conference.

According to the statement, the annual council meeting provides a platform for the Federal and State Civil Service Commissions to exchange institutional experiences and deliberate on critical issues relating to public service administration, personnel management and the strengthening of civil service institutions across the country.

“FCSC reaffirms commitment to promoting professionalism, merit-based recruitment and institutional collaboration as essential pillars for an effective and result-oriented Nigerian Civil Service.

“The 45th annual council meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for participants to explore strategies for improving public service delivery and strengthening personnel management across the federation,” Zakariyya stated.