Rainbow Coalition has come to stay in Imo, says Anyanwu

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has called on residents of Imo, to join the Rainbow Coalition, describing the platform as a political movement aimed at changing the state’s political direction ahead of future elections.

He made the call at the weekend while addressing residents of Ikeduru Local Government Area during a reception organised for the Imo East Senatorial candidate, Prince Eze Madumere.

Anyanwu said the Rainbow coalition, which he coordinates in Imo, brought together the PDP and other political stakeholders across party lines, including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pool their political structures towards what he described as rescuing the state from an unproductive administration.

According to him, the coalition was established to provide a common platform for stakeholders seeking political change and improved governance in Imo State.

“Rainbow Coalition has come to stay in Imo State. There is nothing anyone can do. Those causing disaffection and fanning the ember of discord do that at their detriment. For us in PDP, the aim is not to cause political disharmony, or heighten tension in Imo State,” he said.

Anyanwu said the coalition was committed to addressing what he described as selfishness, greed and insensitivity in the administration of the state, which he alleged had caused hardship for residents.

He commended former Governor Rochas Okorocha for embracing the coalition, stressing that the task of addressing the state’s challenges required the collective efforts of political stakeholders and residents.

The PDP national secretary also claimed that the coalition was attracting increasing interest from people across different political parties, adding that its leadership was making efforts to manage the growing number of prospective members.

“Imo people are desperate to join the Rainbow Coalition, and the number of people interested to join the coalition are from different political parties. The number is increasing on daily basis and we are tactically managing the surge,” he said.

He described the development as an indication of growing public interest in the coalition, claiming that many residents were seeking an alternative to the current administration.

Anyanwu further pledged that the coalition would oppose actions capable of undermining the progress of the state, while calling on political stakeholders to work towards addressing insecurity, hardship and governance challenges.

“We are prepared to stop any individual or group of persons working against the progress of Imo people or deliberately causing chaos, or hardship in the state under the guise of governance,” he said.

He urged residents to participate actively in the political process and demand accountability, justice, and improved governance in the state.