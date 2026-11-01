Sultan confers ‘Kuliyan Sokoto’ title on ex-JAMB registrar

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has conferred the traditional title of Kuliyan Sokoto on the immediate past Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, in recognition of his contributions to education, Islamic affairs and national development.

The turbaning ceremony took place on Sunday at the Sultan’s Palace in Sokoto, while a reception was held at the Command Guest House, attracting prominent Nigerians, traditional rulers, government officials, academics and religious leaders from different parts of the country.

Speaking shortly after receiving the title, Oloyede described the honour as a special blessing from Almighty Allah, saying it represented a combination of his religious, traditional and personal aspirations.

He said the recognition was particularly significant because he was a Yoruba man from Egbaland being honoured by the Sultanate of Sokoto.

“Alhamdulillah. My description of today is to thank Almighty Allah for this honour because it is three in one. I am a Muslim by faith, and I am a Yoruba man from Egbaland. This title combines my aspirations because we Yoruba people value chieftaincy,” he said.

Oloyede explained that the title was not merely a traditional honour but also carried religious responsibilities, particularly because it was conferred by the Sultan, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

“It is not just a traditional title; it is also a religious duty. To say you are Kuliyan Sokoto is enough for anybody who has achieved something in life. You do not need to look for any other traditional title anywhere,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Sultan for finding him worthy of the recognition, admitting that he did not consider himself deserving of the honour.

“I do not think ordinarily I deserve it. But in his wisdom, he decided to give me this honour. I appreciate him, and I have not taken it for granted. I thank him, the government and the people of Sokoto,” he added.

The former JAMB registrar also acknowledged the goodwill message from the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, saying it made him feel proud of his roots.

In the goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Alake by retired Navy Captain AbdulRasheed Adisa Raji, the monarch described Oloyede’s recognition as a testament to his integrity, scholarship and distinguished public service.

He recalled Oloyede’s achievements as the eighth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin and his transformative leadership at JAMB, where he introduced reforms that strengthened transparency and accountability in the admission process.

The Alake said the honour demonstrated that hard work, honesty and selfless service transcended geographical and cultural boundaries.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Professor Yusuf Ali ( SAN) commended the Sultan for recognising Oloyede, describing the conferment as a demonstration of the monarch’s commitment to national integration.

He said the recognition of a Yoruba man by the Sokoto Caliphate showed that Nigerians could rise above ethnic and regional differences to promote common interests.

“This recognition has shown that we can unite for noble causes as a people and as a nation. It has shown that there are no boundaries in brotherhood and friendship and that we can rise above our base sentiments to act and work as Nigerians,” he said.

He described Oloyede as a nationalist whose record of service and commitment to truth had earned him the recognition.

He added that the new title would make the former JAMB registrar an ambassador of the Sokoto Caliphate, enabling him to project its positive values wherever he went.

Similarly, Ambassador Sharafa Tunji Ishola, OFR, said the title reflected the Sultanate’s recognition of Oloyede’s knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and contributions to national development.

Ishola recalled his achievements as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, particularly his efforts in improving the institution’s academic standing, as well as his reforms at JAMB.

He said the Sultan expected Oloyede to bring the same commitment and dedication to the Sokoto Caliphate.

“As the Sultan said, the essence of the title is that we have seen what you have done for Nigeria, and we want you to come and do something similar for us in this emirate,” he said.

He described Oloyede as an honest and knowledgeable individual who stood for justice and fairness, expressing confidence that he would fulfil the responsibilities attached to the title.

The current JAMB Registrar, Professor Segun Aina, also congratulated Oloyede on behalf of the board, describing the recognition as a source of pride to the JAMB family.

Aina said the honour demonstrated that Oloyede’s contributions to national development were appreciated beyond his immediate professional and geographical environment.

“On behalf of the JAMB family, I would like to warmly congratulate you on this honour. It speaks volumes that we have left Ilorin, Egbaland, Bwari and Abuja, and you are being celebrated and honoured here in Sokoto,” he said.

He described Oloyede as a father and mentor to many, praying that Almighty Allah would continue to guide and strengthen him in his service to the country.

In his welcome address on behalf of the Oloyede family, Professor Abdulkarim Oloyede described the title as an Amanah, meaning a sacred trust, rooted in the values of wisdom, learning, integrity and service associated with the Sokoto Caliphate.

He expressed the family’s appreciation to the Sultan, the Sokoto Sultanate Council, the state government and the people of Sokoto for the honour and hospitality extended to them.

The family prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the new Kuliyan Sokoto good health, long life and wisdom to discharge the responsibilities attached to the title.

The ceremony brought together prominent personalities from the North and South, highlighting the role of traditional institutions in promoting national unity, religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.