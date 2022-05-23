FCCPC to partner Anambra NULGE on grassroot sensitization

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it would partner with the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Anambra State Council, for sensitization on consumer protection and other functions of FCCPC in the state.

The FCCPC zonal coordinator, Mr Nwafor Anthony Izunna in a solidarity meeting with Anambra State NULGE President, Comrade Chikwelu Adigwe in his Awka office, on Monday, stated that the collaboration would help the commission carry out its functions in the state.

Among the functions enumerated by the coordinator include organising campaigns and other forms of activities capable of promoting increased private and public consumer awareness across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He also said FCCPC seeks to synergize with NULGE for a joint awareness campaign at the grassroots level, especially those in the hinterland through the Union’s platform.

Mr Nwafor, however, reminded us that FCCPC, as a federal government agency, was established under the FCCP Act of 2018 with the mandate to promote and protect the consumers’ interest in the growing competitive market.

He mentioned other mandates of the Commission to include promoting choices and ensuring fairness towards protecting the interest of the consumers.





Welcoming the idea, the NULGE President, Comrade Chikwelu Adigwe assured the FCCPC team of his office and the union’s willingness to collaborate with the commission in any way possible through the Local Government workers.

The highlight of the meeting, Nigerian Tribune gathered, was the presentation of some education materials to the NULGE president, by the FCCPC zonal coordinator on behalf of the commission.

