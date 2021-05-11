FCCPC to investigate alleged medical unprofessionalism procedures causing two deaths

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has expressed readiness to commence investigation into medical procedures that led to the death of Mrs Peju Ugboma and Ms Omolara Owoyajowo in Ogun and Lagos States respectively.

Chief Executive of the commission, Babatunde Irukera, in a statement stated that information gathered so far is sufficient for the commission to open an active investigation into these cases.

“As such, the commission has issued Notices of Commencement of Investigation & Summons to Produce (NCISP) to relevant persons/entities.

“The commission is also communicating with the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to expand engagement to the extent that any pertinent conduct may be otherwise unprofessional and, or may be subject of any disciplinary process (if applicable).”

He said “between Friday, May 7th and Sunday, May 9th, the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (Commission) learned from multiple channels and sources about the sad and unfortunate deaths of Mrs Peju Ugboma after a surgical/medical procedure at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos State; and Ms Omolara Omoyajowo after receiving care at Beachland Specialist Hospital, Arepo, Ogun State.

“With respect to late Mrs Ugboma, publicly available information suggests that she was admitted at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos State, on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, to undergo what appeared to be an elective procedure on Friday, April 23rd, 2021. The information also implies that the procedure appeared to be uneventful, and the patient survived the operation.

“However, subsequent to the procedure, complications may have arisen. Premier continued management, including intensive care. The patient invariably deteriorated on Sunday,” Irukera explained.

He continued that on “April 25th, 2021, a decision was made to transfer the patient for further care and management to Evercare Hospital, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. She was transferred accordingly. Mrs Ugboma ultimately died in the afternoon of Sunday, April 25th, 2021.

“Similarly, available information seems to indicate that late Ms Omoyajowo was admitted at Beachland Specialist Hospital in Arepo, Ogun State on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021, where she was receiving medical attention. Her condition appeared to deteriorate, and the hospital decided that the patient needed to be transferred to a teaching hospital in Lagos State. She was thereafter transferred. Ms Omayajowo was declared dead on arrival at the next facility on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

“In both cases, relatives and friends allege mismanagement including failure of professional standards; as well as patient care/customer service standards including timely responses to requests,” he noted.

The statement explained that the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) mandates the commission to enforce “any enactment with respect to the protection of consumers, conduct investigations into matters related to consumer protection; ensure consumer interests receive due consideration and provide redress to obnoxious practices; ensure service providers comply with local and international standards of safe service delivery Section 17(a), (e), (s) and (y).”

Therefore, the commission invites information from “the public that may assist in this investigation, including where same is not directly applicable to these incidents, but potentially relevant to a robust and more meaningful inquiry into the subject matter or similar/ancillary occurrences with respect to the parties identified in, or relevant to these investigations. The commission requests that such information be sent electronically to: publicinquiry@fccpc.gov.ng,” FCCPC stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.