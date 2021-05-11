LASU VC: No to non-native, says indigenous Lagosians

Indigenous Lagosians, under the aegis of Omo Eko Pataki, and headed by Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), on Tuesday, vowed that they will employ all legal tools to resist what it termed as “the stark, duplicitous manoeuvre to impose another non-native” as the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, received a report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University, chaired by former VC of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole, pledging his commitment to give all stakeholders a level playground and equal opportunity, even as he noted that the panel was raised in the overall interest of students and image of the institution.

Olanrewaju, who is the Trustee of the group of indigenes, gave this vow in a signed statement, copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, expressing disgust at what he described as rather disingenuous and sad the deliberate attempt by the state governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu and others in “short-changing Lagosian natives by attempting a crude imposition of a non-native as LASU Vice-Chancellor.”

“It is rather disingenuous and sad the recourse to a brazen, untidy subterfuge and the deliberate attempt by Governor Sanwoolu and other wielders of power in Lagos state who are bent on short-changing Lagosian natives by attempting a crude imposition of a non-native as LASU Vice-Chancellor.

“We at Ọmọ Eko Pataki will continue to defend the Lagosian culture and our collective heritage. We will resist with all legal tools the stark, duplicitous manoeuvre to impose another non-native in a very crucial institution like LASU,” he said.

Olanrewaju, who is former Minister of Communications, further described the move as “indeed wrong, untoward and unacceptable,” adding that it was a blatant aberration and would not hold.

According to him, it is as if the temporary wielders of power in Lagos State are trying to be indifferent to the sensitivities of the natives.

“In an abnormal situation where the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker and other key officeholders are non-natives, why should anyone in thoughtful contemplative bearing must insist on foisting upon us yet another non- Lagosian?” he queried, declaring: “This is a rank absurdity.”

“Three well qualified Lagosians have been shortlisted. Sanwoolu should do the needful by picking one. There is no need for this Russian roulette. This rigmarole is offensive, wrong-footed and inappropriate.

“We at Ọmọ Ekon Pataki are once again asking Governor Sanwoolu for the umpteenth time to do what is right and what is just by appointing a qualified Lagosian as LASU VC. This is the normative pattern all over the nation. Nothing else will do. We remain stout and firm in this crucial and historic crusade to protect our native earth,” he demanded.

