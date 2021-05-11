Resident doctors honour Ayade with ‘Champion of Industrialisation’ award

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Calabar chapter, Cross River State, on Tuesday honoured Governor Ben Ayade with an award in recognition of his industrialisation strides.

The association also commended the governor for putting in place a security mechanisms, including Operation Akpakwu, which has curtailed incidence of crime in the state.

Members of the association, who paid a courtesy call on Governor Ayade at the conference room of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, said they came to present him with the ‘Champion of Industrialisation’ Award in recognition of his strides in industrialising the state.

President of the association, Dr.Godwin Udoh, commended Ayade for his strides in various sectors of the state’s economy and pledged the union’s unflinching support for his administration, especially in the area of healthcare delivery.

“We have taken note of your giant strides in various sectors of Cross River’s economy and we are satisfied with your performance.

“In the area of industrialisation, Calachika, rice factory, Noodles factory, Cally Air among others are all there for everyone to see.” Dr. Udoh said

On the health sector, the NARD president commended the governor for upgrading the School of Midwifery, Itigidi, to a full-fledged school of nursing, the renovation and equipping of the General Hospital, Calabar and the introduction of Health Insurance Scheme in the state.

Dr. Udoh expressed delight that since the introduction of Operation Akpakwu, medical doctors in the state no longer suffer kidnap by criminals.

Responding, Governor Ayade thanked them for the honour, saying it would serve as a catalyst to spur him to do more.

The governor likened his industrialization drive to the agro-industrial revolution in Britain, which allows you to develop and provide jobs at the same time.