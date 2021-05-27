Fayemi suspends provost over controversial fumigation exercise

Angered by the turn of events relating to a fumigation exercise in the State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has suspended the Provost of the institution, Dr Cecilia Adebayo.

Tribune Online recalled that over 100 students of the institution were hospitalised, on Wednesday, after inhaling a chemical substance used in fumigating the school by officials of the Federal Fire Service. The fumigation exercise was said to be for COVID-19.

The incident led to massive protest by the students late Monday where property and vehicles at the administrative building were destroyed.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday, said that the provost would remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation into what he described as a “controversial fumigation exercise.”

He added that an eight-man investigative panel which will be headed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, has been set up to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

According to him, the panel which is to commence work immediately has two weeks for the investigation and to turn in its report.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the outcome of a meeting of the College’s Governing Council slated for next week.

“The officials of the Federal Fire Services that carried out the fumigation exercise have also been directed to report back to their office in Abuja,” Fayemi added.

The governor who is the visitor to the institution while revealing that the medical bills of the affected students would be taken over by the government, he urged students and parents, ” to remain calm and desist from any violent conduct capable of affecting the peace of the town and the state in general.”

