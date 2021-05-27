Anambra NSCDC arrests 48-yr-old plumber for defiling three underaged daughters

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command, on Thursday, said it arrested a 48-year old plumber, Mr Thomas Igbo, for allegedly defiling his three underaged daughters.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the daughters, whose ages were given as eight, three, and one and half years, were sexually molested by their father, who claimed he was drunk.

The State Commandant, Mr David Bille, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said that: “When we got the report, we swung into action, arrested one Thomas Igbo, a plumber residing in Enugwu-Ukwu town in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state but from Okolo Ani Village, Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Our medical personnel later conducted a test and uncovered that the children were being abused sexually. The suspect confessed to the crime and very soon, we will conclude investigations and arraign him,” Billie added.

According to the statement, Igbo, in his confessional statement, said that he only had carnal knowledge of the eight-year-old daughter once and used his fingers to penetrate others at different times.

“I had sex once with my eight years old daughter once, others I only used my fingers to penetrate their private parts when I am bathing them,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…