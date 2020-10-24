Fasting and kidney stones

As a committed member of my religious faith, we are admonished to fast regularly. However, I am worried with what I recently read about Kidney Stones being caused by fasting. Kindly advise me on this.

Adunni (by SMS)

The likelihood of developing Kidney (Renal) stones vary from person to person. Apart from genetics, the high consumption of synthetic calcium-rich food may also increase the risk of developing kidney stones. In addition, those who live in the tropics where residents are exposed to hot areas and dryness may become dehydrated and so have their urine becoming more concentrated to form the nucleus for the stone. It is this same dehydration that may occur during fasting which may lead to a higher incidence of stone formation. These days, those who fast are advised to take some water to avoid the high incidence of Kidney stone formation that has been confirmed among those who fast regularly.

