Faith and power (VI)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Almighty Allah declares in Qur’an 59:22-24: “God is He, than Whom there is no other god; Who knows (all things) both secret and open. He, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. God is He, than Whom there is no other god; the Sovereign, the Holy One, the Source of peace (and perfection), the Guardian of faith, the Preserver of safety, the Exalted in might, the Irresistible, the Supreme. Glory to God! (high is He) above the partners they attribute to Him. He is God, the Creator, the Evolver, the Bestower of forms (or colours). To Him belong the most beautiful names: Whatever is in the heavens and on earth doth declare His praises and glory: And He is the Exalted in might, the Wise”.

The deplorable condition of the contemporary world is indeed a manifestation of the irony of man. The terrible misuse of powers in the world is indeed the result of contradictions in human behaviour. The deplorable economic condition of the world is indeed the outcome of the covetous nature of man to continue to acquire wealth. The horrible social malaise in the world where hunger, civil strives, vices, violence, disease and deaths are apparent is the effect of the misapplication of faith and power.

Man is indeed a failure, by the present condition of the world, as the vicegerent (Khalifah) of God on earth to make it a better place to live (Qur’an 2:30). Man is indeed a failure, by the present condition of the world, as the only creature of God created in the best mould to make the world better (Qur’an 95:4). Man is indeed a failure, with the present situation of the world, as the only creature born with the best natures of developed brain, bodily organs, moral, and spiritual facilities to command good and forbid evil (Qur’an 30:30; 91:7-8; 3:114). Man is indeed an ungrateful creature with the present condition of the world, as the only creature made the king of other creatures and who is imbued with the powers of freedom and free will (Qur’an 2:29; 22:65; 31:20; 45:13; 10:12; 11:9-11; 41-51). And upon all, man is indeed a bundle of confusion and contradiction with the present condition of the world as his action negates what he professes as a creature created to believe, to worship and that has been shown the way of good and bad (Qur’an 1:4). Truly, if the greater percentage of the world population attests to one faith or the other, the globe should be more peaceful and congenial, if they truly translate their faith into action. At least, Almighty Allah has provided man with facilities according to his actions (Qur’an 92:5-10).

But it is a pity that those who would find fault with those who would worship stones and other deities wouldn’t realise on their part that they worship the pig and dog in themselves. The mental giant in Islam, Al-Ghazali Abu Hamid Muhammed (1058 -1111 A.D.) observes that man should be ashamed of the present deplorable condition of the world, and leaves no stone unturned for the suppression of these evil attributes. At least the pig of appetite begets shamelessness; dog of passion begets pride, vanity, ridicule, wrath and tyranny. And these two controlled by satanic power produce deceit, treachery, perfidy, meanness and others.

But if divinity in man is uppermost, the qualities of knowledge, wisdom, wealth, fame, faith, truth, and other powers will be acquired and used to better the condition of the world.

However, it is important to note that the misapplication of faith and power by man is perhaps due to his condition of ignorance as it was in the beginning. This is because, a true understanding of belief in the unity of God as the enthroner and dethroner; the maker and the destroyer; the author of life and cause of death; the disposer of all affairs; and the ultimate cause of good and bad is the beginning of true faith and the good application of powers bestowed on us (Qur’an 3:26; 59:24; 40:68; 50:43; 57:2; 21:50; 40:68; 3:173; 4:81; 11:12; 17:2; 33:4). This is because of the capacity of man to apprehend or to stop.

Almighty Allah declares in Qur’an 3:26-27: “Say: ‘O God! Lord of power (and rule) thou givest power to whom Thou pleasest and Thou strippest of power from whom Thou pleasest thou enduest with honor whom Thou pleasest and Thou bringest low whom Thou pleasest; in Thy hand is all good. Verily, over all things Thou hast power. Thou causest the night to gain on the day and Thou causest the day to gain on the night; Thou bringest the living out of the dead and Thou bringest the dead out of the living; and Thou givest sustenance to whom Thou pleasest without measure.”

All power truly belongs to Allah, the root and source of powers, knowledge, wealth, position, and wisdom. But He grants man the power of knowing and acting from His ultimate powers. And man discharges the powers granted him for good or bad out of his free will. Hence, he will be accountable for his actions according to his faith. At least, man has been given the developed faculties to differentiate between good from bad. After all, he can differentiate medicine from poison, peace from violence, saint from the devil and such other contradictions of life.

Hence, man has been shown the way of good faith so as to worship only one God; give adoration to the indivisible Lord alone with utmost humility; make supplications to Him as the One that can do and undo; love fellow men and give alms to the poor; serve God through fasting; observe pilgrimage through performance of Umrah and Hajj; keeping night vigil (Qiyamul-layl) as commanded by Allah (Qur’an 73:1-20; 73:6; 32:16; 39:9; 25:64; 2:45).

God Almighty affirms in Qur’an, Muzammil, 7:1-10 thus: “O thou folded in garments! Stand (to prayer) by night, but not all night, half of it, or a little less, or a little more; and recite the Qur-an in slow, measured rhythmic tones. Soon shall We send down to thee a weighty Message. Truly, the rising by night is most potent for governing (the soul), and most suitable for (framing) the word (of prayer and praise). Truly, there is for thee by day prolonged occupation with ordinary duties: But keep in remembrance the name of thy Lord and devote thyself to Him wholeheartedly. (He is) Lord of the east and the west: there is no god but He: take Him therefore for (thy) Disposer of affairs. And have patience with what they say, and leave them with dignity”.

Invoke blessings upon God’s last Messenger, Muhammad (SAW), and seek continued forgiveness from the Almighty as the Great Forgiver.

May Allah grant us true faith so that we may apply the powers granted us as human beings with utmost trust to better the conditions of the world, amen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Faith and power (VI) Faith and power (VI)

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Faith and power (VI) Faith and power (VI)