‘High Tension 2.0, a whole new Bella Shmurda!’

Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda has been on a steady roll since his debut and has enjoyed an impressive following, owing to his unique song expressions and lifestyle. He sat down with select entertainment personalities to preview and talk about his latest offering, an E.P titled High Tension Vol. 2.0 which drops today. ROTIMI IGE brings excerpts from that interaction.

How did ‘High Tension’ come about? What influenced that title?

Personally, I call myself a tension, because of my ability to penetrate against all odds; the ability to strike and show who I am against all odds. So, that is high tension. That’s where it is coming from because I believe that where I am coming from is a place with little opportunity. However, finding myself out here is a ‘tension’ thing.

Where is that place you are coming from, sorry?

Okokomaiko in Lagos, yes. There are not many opportunities but being here as myself, I think it is ‘tension’ and it is high. So, that is where it comes from.

You released the volume one last year and now Volume 2.0 is coming out, what dictates you decision on this to release a body of work every year.

Majorly, I want to show my fans this time that I can stand alone on my songs. I have done so many features, so right now, I want to be the only one on all tracks. I want to prove to my fans and those who love me that I am a better person. I am a better Bella Shmurda!

Speaking of competency, we understand that you recently graduated from LASU and you coming out with an EP, I am trying to figure out how you managed getting the album done and juggling school. How did it happen?

It has always been like that, even before my first EP, even before my first breakout in the industry, I had always been a student. I have always been working to do things for myself. So, I think hardwork, the grace of God and my mindset was important. You have to be passionate about a thing before you can really make it.

And you feel it, in no way, affected your studies in school?

It actually did but at some point, as a man, you have to find a way to balance things up

And how well do you think you balanced it up?

Well, I think I am doing well with my music which is my major goal, school was just an additional advantage.

What impact did music and being popular have on your education, in terms of acceptance in school?

Back in school, as a normal student, if you wanted to do something and it should cost N5,000, but as Bella Shmurda, I was charged way higher. It was not easy, but you have to use what you have to get what you want.

You said that it’s just your voice and sound on this new EP. Are you saying that having others on your EP would have distracted people from the kind of music that you are making?

No. Personally, I want to know my strengths standing alone without featuring anybody. I want to know the extent of my musical prowess. I’m Bella Shmurda, what can I do on my own, that is why I am alone on this EP.

How many songs do you have in your EP?

I have eight on this.

What first impression did you get listening to the body of work?

I feel that people would see Bella Shmurda in a different light. First of all, most of the songs on this EP are not just songs. They are songs that took time because I am trying to get people to relate better with Bella Shmurda.

You became very popular shortly after COVID-19 happened last year, how did that make you feel because you would have been able to do a lot of concerts last year, if not for the pandemic.

I think the pandemic really preserved who I am; it preserved the talent and its longevity. If I had performed all those my other songs then, we wouldn’t have known what would have become of me by now. I think that the period created time for everybody to prepare, for everybody to get better, learn and assimilate. I think COVID-19 really helped me improve because during that time, I understood myself. I knew what I wanted and I chased it.

Before the pandemic, I just wanted to be an artiste. Now, I want to be a businessman, an entrepreneur, a CEO etc. So, shout out to COVID-19.

Why an EP instead of an album?

There are a lot of songs. I was supposed to have an album out but I wanted to get a taste of everything. The EP is like a taste of every ‘vibe’ on my album. So, I really want to try everything then I will know what I will do on my album which is coming next year.

On this EP, are there any controversial songs? Songs that you think could cause any controversy of any kind?

Let people hear it first. They will pick the ones that are controversial. They are my songs, I am controversial, so we wait to see what people think.

How does the E.P reflect you as an artiste?

I think this EP talks about where I am coming from, how I am really feeling at the moment about a better Bella Shmurda. You know this is volume 2.0, there is no way it will be the same with the first one. I think this second one is actually better in the sense that I have learnt more, seen more, experienced more, heard people talk etc. I know what they really want from me, so I think it’s a better EP.

Earlier this year, you were in Ghana with WizKid. Did you guys record anything?

Yes, We did record something and it’s up to Wizzy to decide how to go on with it. So, shout out to Wizzy.

As a more mature artiste, should artistes expect cleaner songs?

On this EP, I feel I am giving people what I feel they really want from me.

What do they want from you?

Every day, I taste good life. All my songs are about the good life, about enjoyment.

Can you give us a sneak peek into this EP?

I have ‘Out there’ which is the first track, talking about how crazy it is out there without money, or major funding. It is very crazy, especially for the people on the streets. It is funny when we have graduates and there are no jobs and this is what I am trying to talk about. I am trying to inspire people, trying to motivate them that it will be better.

Sometimes we don’t have a choice to make, we just take it as it is and that’s what we are facing in Nigeria right now. However, everybody should be strong.

You seem to have so much love for the streets. Do you have plans to do something for the streets aside from the music?

Yes! Dangbana Republik is planning to dig boreholes in my area; Okoko, Iyana Iba, LASU, we are planning to do boreholes for everybody. Dangbana Republik supports in anyway and puts out the music to motivate people and that’s the plan. That’s what I want to do, it is where I am coming from you know, so I want to be a better representative. I want to have proof for it, not just ‘Okoko’ for mouth.

When did you get to know that you were popular?

I confirmed it after I made my remix with Badoo. Even before then, in my own hood, people already knew me, they knew I was a ‘Sabi boy’, but I had to be a better ‘Sabi boy’.

There was a day I went back to school to do a show and the whole hall was filled up, just for one song I sang, that was the day I knew that things had changed and I have to do better because I can’t let them down. There are people who were now supporting me as Bella Shmurda and I cannot show up for them with nothing.

What did you study in LASU?

History.

You talked about your struggles coming up as an artiste and now you are famous, what problems have you identified in our music space faced by upcoming artistes to become successful and how are you going to, in your own way, try to help them to be better?

I think for all these upcoming artistes, we need to start holding seminars for them; we need to educate them about the industry, they have to know where they are going.

Some artistes don’t really know how to sing, they think they’ll just blow by simply being in the music industry. So for these people, there must be a directorate for them. Most times, all people care about is money, but it’s not always about money, what about your talent? How well can you write songs? What do you think your songs will change?

While I was growing up too, I really wanted to blow because there was no money. Yes, so you want to blow, but can you sing? How do you want to blow? All these things, we will discuss doing seminars for upcoming, we have to educate these people. I feel through that, they can get better, anybody that doesn’t want to sing can go, but those who really want to succeed will stay.

What would you say are some of the mistakes you’ve made in your music career?

See how Instablog is carrying my stories, while I was struggling I didn’t pray to be controversial but yes, you have to accept those challenges. You have to know you are not perfect, you have to know you are not God and even with the talent, you are not the best, there is never a best, nobody is the best musician. Musicians will go and come, it’s like I said, the struggle continues. Music continued after Fela, music continued after Michael Jackson and after me or anybody, it will always continue. So, as long as music remains, a lot of unknown things will happen.

Where does religion and spirituality come to play in your brand as an artiste?

A lot. I was born into a polygamous family and we are into our African religion. Also, being an African man in action who studied history, it went far.

Religion and spirituality is a thing that you can’t contemplate, you can’t argue about it, you don’t know anything about it, you were not there when the Bible was written, all just need is to understand who you are and but only try to understand your God. Many people don’t understand these things and in a long run, they use their mouth to spoil what is our own.

God knew it when he created Ogun and Sango and all of these dieties. He sent Jesus, sent Mohammed. We just have to understand that they are means to pray to God.

Are you saying that you practise traditional way of worship?

I appreciate it.

As a brand, when you talk about Fela you know it’s Afrobeat. In your future, when people call you name, what do you want them to identify you with?

First of all, they should dance. They should be able to smile, be happy, that’s the major thing. I want my music to ginger people, to change their mood even if you are sad. That’s what I want to be known for. I want to be known as a talkative that speaks sense, not just a talkative.

