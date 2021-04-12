FAAN tasks airport users on complying with COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed local Airport to always comply with all laid down protocols on COVID-19 to ensure the safety of all airport users.

FAAN declared that, in line with government protocols, arriving passengers are to walk down to designated car parks to board their vehicles while no driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals.

According to a statement issued by FAAN: “All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone.”

The authority, however, advised all customers to strictly adhere to these rules, to ease facilitation and enhance the safety of all airport users.

