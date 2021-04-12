Threat of reprisals: Matawalle’s vituperation reckless, provocative, Delta monarch, NBA

Delta monarch, His Majesty, Charles Ayemi-Botu and the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Effurun branch, Jonathan Ekperusi Esq., on Sunday, described the statement credited to the governor of Zamfara State as reckless, provocative and could trigger civil unrest nationwide.

The Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, had warned that the North might retaliate attacks on northerners in the south if Southern leaders do not stop the attacks to prevent the extreme situation of North’s reprisal.

HM Ayemi-Botu, who’s the Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, in Delta State, wondered how such unguarded utterances could emerge from a highly placed political actor.

The paramount ruler, popularly known as the ‘Lion of the Niger,’ roared thus: the Zamfara State Governor and the Northern Elders statement sounds like threat or is this a real threat that they will retaliate!

“It is incredible to believe such an unguarded utterances should come from the governor whose state has been enmeshed with banditry, kidnapping and killer Herdsmen in recent past.

“It is absolutely necessary to ask Mr. Governor if he has been able to contend with the precarious situation before extending his dragnet to Southern States!

“Obviously, it is pertinent to remind the golden governor of Zamfara State whom Nature has blessed with abundant Gold tax-free, unlike the Oil and Gas coming from the South and the North as the government in power, has overtly and covertly denied us of having our fair share.

“A cursory look at the unguarded and provocative statement credited to the Zamfara State Governor and Northern Elders Forum is seen to be of a contrary effect.

“Have they forgotten the state of insecurity that is bedevilling the entire country snowballing from the north through Boko Haram, Fulani killer-herdsmen compulsorily seizing farm lands, maiming, raping and has overrun the entire country, killing, kidnapping and Banditry.

“It is a story of the “Kettle calling Pot Black” ! Recently the Northern Elders rose from their meeting and issued a communique, berating Buhari’s inept administration for the breakdown of law and order in the country.

“The panacea to the nation’s myriad of problems is Restructuring, else the country is turning out to be a keg of gun powder,” he warned.

Ekperusi Esq., while describing Matawalle’s statement as reckless, said it was as disturbing as it is inciting.

“The reaction of the Zamfara State Governor and a few other Northern governors to the current security challenges in Nigeria is rather unfortunate.

“At a time when governors, traditional and religious leaders are supposed to be calming frayed nerves and seeking ways to unite Nigerians across ethic, regional and religious divides, some myopic leaders are issuing threats.

“Insecurity has become a national challenge in Nigeria. No section of the country is left out. It is the failure of leadership that has brought Nigeria to this low.

“The posture of the Zamfara State Governor, despite the huge support he recently received from several Governors across party lines, is very disturbing.

“Such remarks could trigger civil unrest nationwide. Such a rather reckless remark is capable of inciting Northern youths to taking laws into their hands

“Governors and politicians are exposed to higher risks, as was experienced during the recent #EndSARS protest.

“The proper thing is to continue to call for restraints while addressing the root causes of the challenges,” the lawyer noted.