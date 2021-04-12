Accreditation commences as delegates arrive for South-West PDP congress in Osogbo

Accreditation of the 743 delegates for the South West zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), holding in Osogbo has commenced.

This follows the arrival of sensitive and non-sensitive materials, display of ballot boxes, presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), screening of delegates, journalists and other individuals at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF), Osogbo, venue of the congress.

Chairman of the Electoral/Congress Committee, Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, alongside other members of the committee, received the delegates tags and other voting materials at 11.20 am.

Chairs inside the venue of the voting have been sectionalised for each of the six South-West states.

In and around the venue, banners and posters of the Taofeek Arapaja group are more conspicuous compared to those of the Eddy Olafeso group.

There is a huge security presence in and outside the hall with security officials allowing people to walk in only after proper identification.

