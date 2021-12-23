FAAN assures travellers of safety, security

In line with its core values, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured air travellers and other airport users of safety, security and comfort at the Yuletide.

This came just as the airport authorities said they were fully prepared to play host to the surging number of passengers and other airport users that usually transit through the airports for the Yuletide holidays.

As part of its readiness, FAAN said it had heightened security arrangements at the airports, put necessary measures to ensure safety of air travellers, as well as upgraded facilities and infrastructure at the airports to ensure maximum comfort for esteemed customers.

While advising air travellers to strictly comply with all COVID-19 protocols such as “Nose-masking, physical distancing, PCR test, as well as vaccine requirements (where applicable), we will like to advise passengers to please get to the airports early to conclude all check in formalities in good time, so as to avoid the unpleasant experiences of missing their flights. This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the norm around this time.

“As we join the world to wish our esteemed customers merry Christmas, and a most prosperous new year, we will also like to remind stakeholders and the general public that giving and taking of bribes are strictly prohibited at our airports, and measures have been put in place to arrest any erring official or individual.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.