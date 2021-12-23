NCAA DG coasts home with awards of excellence

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has received series of awards in recognition of hardwork which helped to shore up the image of the country’s aviation sector in the outgoing year.

At the Air Transport quarterly magazine’s second edition Industry Award 2021 held in Lagos, the NCAA DG bagged the, ‘Best Chief Executive Officer in Crisis Management post COVID–19’ for his leadership role in actualising a hitch-free flight restart while NCAA as an organisation was honoured with ‘Safety Sustainability Award’ for being able to ensure compliance to safety standards and regulations thereby engendering safer skies for seven years running.

Recently, Leadership Magazine had presented the DG with the ‘African Leadership Magazine Award of Excellence’ for meritorious growth and the development of the sector.

Within the same period, the Nigerian Engineering Youth for Good Governance also presented him with a Merit Award for Quality Service.

NCAA, under the leadership of Captain Nuhu was the first Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to fashion out about 27 safety and health protocols guidance materials for flight operations during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among these were the Revised Provisional Quarantine Protocol for Travellers Arriving or Departing Nigeria, Industry Communication Safety Oversight Inspections and Audits, Revised International Travel Protocol into Nigeria, etc.

In the wake of the pandemic, Nuhu had swung into action by organising series of virtual meetings on a regular basis to chart the way forward and thereby provided the necessary direction and leadership for the industry. The entire industry was carried along and no one or organisation was left behind.

These efforts, combined with the new grounds being opened up by Nuhu, had earned him global commendation from the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and from other global civil aviation bodies.

The awards were collected on behalf of the NCAA DG by the General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.