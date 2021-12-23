Dana Air woos customers with N18,000 flash sales on Enugu, Owerri, Asaba

To celebrate the Yuletide, Dana Air has announced N18,000 flash sales for passengers traveling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos, valid till December 31.

The airline revealed this during a courtesy visit by Aviation Handling Services Nigeria Limited (AHS) to Dana Air’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Sukhjinder Mann.

According to the Director, AHS, Sam Oluwole, “We are here to welcome Mr Sukhjinder Mann back to the Nigerian aviation industry and to discuss challenges in the ground handling sector of the industry, business opportunities, infrastructure limitation of the airports and to assure him of our readiness and availability to support Dana Air at all times.

“Mr Sukhjinder Mann is a ground handling veteran, and has worked in various top management capacities in so many countries around the world including Africa and Europe and coming back to Nigeria to join the management team of Dana Air as DCEO, speaks volumes of how Dana places premium on appointing highly experienced professionals in the management of it’s affairs.”

The Dana Air DCEO, while commenting on the visit, thanked the team from AHS for the show of support while reassuring them of Dana Air’s commitment to the government’s ongoing effort to revamp the economy and make the industry viable.

His words, “Having spent 13 years in the industry, our desire is to continue to improve on our operational efficiency while offering our guests seamless flight service, quality 24/7 customer service, onboard service and affordable fares.

“As part of efforts to celebrate our customers this Yuletide, we have introduced N18,000 flash sales for our customers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos and this will be on till December 31, 2021.”

