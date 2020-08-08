Exploring Soursop

The soursop is a tropical fruit and it’s used as ice creams flavour, smoothie or just eaten as fruit.Soursop starts flowering after three years from planting; it continues fruiting every other year in great numbers.

Studies discovered that the antioxidant components of soursop may help to lower levels of excessive inflammation, kill cancer cells, fight bacteria, reduce inflammation and stabilise blood sugar levels.

The Ice cream soursop

Inverted Sugar syrup (Make this with a cup of sugar, 2 cups of water and one egg)

1 cup of cream tarter

Fresh milk or water

1/2 teaspoon of lime juice, optional

Vanilla extract

Preparation

Place the sop pulp, cream and milk in a medium pot. Bring to boil. Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking.

Whip the inverted sugar until creamy.

Mix the soursop cream and sugar, bring to boil.

Remove from the heat.

Whip the mixture with a hand mixer until very creamy.

Add little lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Cool in room temperature until completely cold.

Place in a container and place in freezer

Remove from the freezer every hour or as frozen as it becomes and whip quickly.

Repeat this process 4-6 times until the mixture has the consistency of ice cream.

To be continued

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…