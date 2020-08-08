The unusual part of 2020 Eid-el-Kabir festival

Muh’Awwal Adeoye, 7 years old, Basic 3.

The first unusual thing during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, was the social distance we had to maintain. We all used nose masks to protect ourselves; washing of hands and the use sanitizer after washing of hands were ensured. Also, it is in our practice to visit different places of interest but we could not do that. Though we wanted to have fun, all we cared about most during the celebration was to ensure our safety because when we are safe this year, we can always enjoy ourselves at other times.

Aleena Afolasade Adesoye, 3 years old

What I found unusual in this year’s Ileya festival was that I did not have that real fun, compared to last year’s celebration. The pandemic hindered many from coming to my hometown, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, to celebrate the season. Although I enjoyed myself but it is not as interesting as it used to be. It was very strange that we did not do the festival called Ojude Oba this year because of the pandemic.

Taofeek Adeoye, 5 years old, Basic 1

During Ileya celebration, my family travels to my hometown, Igboora, in Ibarapa area of Oyo State to celebrate the festival with my great grandma and our grandparents and we usually spend about five days because it is always a time to reunite with loved ones. But this year was a different form of celebration because we spent only three days, two days before Sallah day and the Ileya day because of COVID-19.

Another thing I consider not usual, was that it is in our practice to pray after the Eid prayer led by Imam at the prayer ground, to seek the face of God but nobody could stay back for a minute this year. It was a must for everyone to leave the prayer ground immediately. In addition, we could not kill a cow this year, we had to go for a ram because of COVID-19.

